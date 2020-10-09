In the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where riots broke out on October 9, the car of former President Almazbek Atambayev was fired upon. The video from the Ala-Too square in the center of Bishkek was published Telegram channel Bbbreaking…

Atambayev himself later showed journalists the traces of bullets on the wing of the car. The ex-president claims that they fired not from traumatic, but from military weapons. The politician was not hurt.

Recall that on October 9, clashes broke out between supporters of Almazbek Atambayev and Sadyr Zhaparov, the new prime minister, on the central square of Bishkek. Cobblestones, broken glass were used, there are victims.

Due to riots in Bishkek, a state of emergency has been declared. It will be valid from 20.00 October 9 to the morning of October 21, 2020. A curfew is being introduced on the streets, all public events are prohibited (not only rallies, but also celebrations, sports competitions). Security officials are allowed to search cars, check documents of citizens.

