The newspaper quoted people it described as “informed” as saying that Al-Daif was hiding in a compound in southern Gaza, which Israel bombed with 8 bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds.

The force of the guided munitions’ explosion turned the target into a “burning pit,” the newspaper said.

Hamas considered, on Saturday, that the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis shows its lack of interest in the ceasefire, noting that talk about targeting Al-Daif is incorrect.

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said the report broadcast by Israeli Army Radio that the raid on Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip on Saturday targeted the movement’s military wing leader, Mohammed Deif, was “empty talk.”

Abu Zuhri added to Reuters: “All the victims are civilians, and what is happening is a dangerous escalation of the war of extermination in light of American support and international silence. This is a practical message from the occupation that it is not interested in any agreement.”

Hamas medical sources reported that at least 71 people were killed in the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis and 289 others were injured.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip condemned in a statement: “The occupation’s hideous massacre against citizens and displaced persons.”