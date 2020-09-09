Within the morning in Kabul, an try was made on the lifetime of the Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, studies RIA News…

In line with eyewitnesses, the explosion thundered on the best way of Saleh’s motorcade in Taimani Sq.. Two folks died because of the assault, among the many victims there are safety personnel.

In line with the press service of the politician, he was not injured. The remainder of the knowledge is being specified.

On the eve it was reported that within the north-east of the nation militants from the novel Taliban motion (banned within the Russian Federation) took at the very least 10 folks hostage.