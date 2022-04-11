Home page World

In the course of a planned arrest, there was an exchange of gunfire in Wallisellen in the canton of Zurich. Two people died.

Zurich – Last Wednesday (April 6th) it came like View reported a bloody police operation in Wallisellen, Switzerland. At around 8 p.m., the special unit “Diamant” wanted to arrest a 38-year-old German who had kidnapped the Swiss President of the Federal Commission for Vaccination (EKIF), Christoph Berger (59), on March 31 of this year.

Switzerland: kidnapping victim Berger talks about the background

In view of his position, Berger’s kidnapping appeared primarily as a pandemic-related act. Berger, who is dubbed the “vaccination pope” in Switzerland, had various critics both in the anti-vaccination scene and in the opposing faction, who among other things posted him on the social media platform Twitter under the hashtag “BergerMussWeg”. attacked violently. The 59-year-old left View but now via an agency report that the reason for the act was “solely economic interests” of the kidnapper.

Berger was in the custody of the perpetrator for about an hour. “During this time he confronted me with a demand for a substantial amount of money. He linked this demand with threats about what could happen if I didn’t comply with the demand within the period he had set,” said the 59-year-old. Berger, who was released by the kidnapper after he had been promised payment, “immediately contacted the cantonal police”.

Switzerland: Attempted arrest ends with two dead

As part of the intended arrest, the Swiss officials then wanted to place the perpetrator in the underground car park of his apartment block in the canton of Zurich last Wednesday evening. But when the police got hold of him, the man suddenly pulled out a gun and shot his 28-year-old girlfriend who was accompanying him. The police officers then opened fire Tages-Anzeiger reported. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, both the 28-year-old woman and the critically injured perpetrator died on the spot.

The background of the fact is unclear. Weapons and ammunition were found during a search of the kidnapper’s living quarters. The perpetrator trained, loud View regularly with his girlfriend at a shooting range. The perpetrator’s references to the conspiracy scene have not been sufficiently proven to date, but the man has made critical comments several times in the past.