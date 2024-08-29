A video has emerged of the only Ukrainian prisoner who survived the assault on IK-11

The only survivor of the storming of the Russian penal colony No. 11 (IK-11) in the Kursk region, a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yuriy Radchenko, spoke about what happened. A recording of his testimony appeared online.

He noted that on May 1, 2024, he was forcibly mobilized and assigned to serve in the 95th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the prisoner of war, who initially did not serve due to health problems, he was sent to the border with Russia after three months of training.

“Before crossing the Russian border, we were told that [нас] are being taken to the Kursk region. Upon arrival, we were lined up and given the order to storm [колонию]. Otherwise, we were threatened with execution. We began the assault under threat of death,” the captured Ukrainian soldier shared details.

In conclusion, he added that he lost all his comrades near Malaya Loknya, and he himself was wounded but survived. The Ukrainian surrendered to Russian troops. The military helped the captured soldier and took him out of the dangerous territory.

Russian military provides details of battles with Ukrainian Armed Forces near prison zone

The Russian Defense Ministry also showed online the story of the soldiers who defended IK-11. The soldiers reported on the battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces that took place there.

According to the drone platoon commander with the call sign Thirty, the Russian fighters retreated from their positions only when a Ukrainian tank destroyed buildings on the territory of the colony. After that, it became clear that there was no point in holding them back. He also noted that there were no FSIN employees in the prison zone near Malaya Loknya.

At the same time, the sapper-shooter Igor emphasized that after the first battle, the Ukrainian Armed Forces retreated. Already during the second battle, the commander ordered to defend themselves with grenade launchers, including Soviet ones.

The Ministry of Defense, in turn, reported that the Russian military repelled the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to break through precisely thanks to the prison zone. The department explained that the Russian side defended itself in IK-11. As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost approximately 10 armored vehicles and about 100 fighters.

Russian military fought off Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Kursk colony for several days

As military correspondent Alexander Kots stated, the Russian military repeated the feat of the defenders of the Brest Fortress, holding the colony in a fight with Ukrainian troops for several days. He drew an analogy between how soldiers during the Great Patriotic War held back the enemy onslaught in the Brest Fortress and how today’s Russian fighters were able to stop the Ukrainian Armed Forces, turning the area of ​​IK-11 into an “impregnable fortress.”

They literally held out until their last bullet, until the tanks started firing at them with direct fire. Alexander KotsRussian war correspondent

Kots added that, despite Ukraine’s military superiority, Russian soldiers from the 9th Regiment of the 18th Division were able to hold off Ukrainian forces – they did not allow them to break through in the direction of Malaya Loknya.

A few days for Russian fighters had to defend themselves on the territory of the women’s colony. Also, due to the quickly running out of ammunition and drones, the military eventually had to resist the Ukrainian Armed Forces using only machine guns. The core, strength and authority of their commander helped them to hold out.