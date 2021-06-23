The Iranian authorities stopped an attempt to sabotage the building of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization. These data were disclosed by Press TV with reference to sources in the security forces.

It is noted that the attackers did not cause material damage. Nobody was hurt during the incident. Sources of the TV channel claim that victims were avoided thanks to strict security measures.

An investigation into the sabotage is underway. The incident is regarded as an attempt to “obstruct the peaceful nuclear activities” of Iran.

In April, a “sabotage” also took place at a nuclear facility in Iran’s Natanz: it was alleged that the attackers had carried an explosive device there. At the same time, at first, the Atomic Energy Organization stated that the incident was related to the distribution of electricity. It was later learned that a massive explosion at a nuclear facility destroyed the well-protected internal electrical system that powered the uranium-enriching centrifuges.

