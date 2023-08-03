TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



Donald Trump appears before a court in Washington on August 3 following charges for trying to reverse the 2020 election results. It is the ex-president’s third criminal indictment, but this time these are unprecedented charges. The former president faces four charges, including alleged participation in organizing the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The former president, who aspires to return to the White House with the 2024 elections, is expected to plead not guilty.

Third criminal indictment against Donald Trump, but this time it is about unprecedented accusations for a former head of state. This Thursday, August 3, the former president is summoned to appear before federal court in Washington, where his fingerprints will be taken and the charges against him will be read.

Last Tuesday, August 1, Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice for attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost re-election to current president Joe Biden.

Especially, he is accused for his alleged role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charges are “conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct legal proceeding, obstruction of legal proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.”

Special counsel Jack Smith oversaw several months of investigation and finally released a 45-page brief, accusing the former president of trying to “reverse his defeat” for having “pressured officials in certain states to ignore the popular vote.” in the 2020 presidential election, create “fake voters”; pressuring his Vice President Mike Pence to rig the results in his favor and allegedly using the attack on Congress to “redouble his efforts and report false accusations of voter fraud.”

“Despite his defeat, the defendant was determined to remain in power. As a result, for more than two months after the November 3, 2020 election, the defendant spread lies that there had been fraud that changed the outcome. and that, in fact, he had won (…) These allegations were false and the defendant knew they were false,” the indictment reads.

Judge Tanya Chutkan was randomly appointed to preside over the case. She is in charge of listening to the arguments of the prosecutors and the defense, and determining the eventual conditions for Trump to be released.

Chutkan has already worked in several trials of defendants for having participated in the assault on the Capitol and stood out for his severity in these sentences. In addition, he rejected Donald Trump’s request in 2021 to keep secret information related to his role on the day of the assault. “Presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not a president”, he had said at this time.

The federal courthouse in the District of Columbia, where Trump is cited, is located a few blocks from the Capitol and the security services coordinated to avoid overflows in the capital this Thursday. Authorities expect hundreds of protesters but have not confirmed a concrete threat.

an unprecedented case

Donald Trump is already facing two other criminal proceedings, one for his alleged negligence and theft of confidential White House documents and another for suspicious payments to a former porn actress to keep her silent about an alleged extramarital affair with the converted magnate. in political.

However, this third case is the most important, since the ex-president is accused of having gone against the principles of American democracy, by allegedly trying to reverse the results of a presidential election.

Each of the four charges in the case, It could carry a maximum sentence of between five and twenty years in prison.

“Trump’s accusations are truly historic” because never before has a president been “accused of spreading lies about an election and attempting to use government authority to frustrate the will of voters expressed in a presidential election,” Carl Tobias told AFP. Professor of Law at the University of Richmond.

According to the professor, the accusation is “legally extremely strong”, since it “clearly and exhaustively explains the laws and the facts that show how Trump was aware of his lies.” In fact, proving that Trump voluntarily lied will be one of the keys to the trial.

Donald Trump is still the favorite of the Republicans

Despite these important accusations, Trump remains very well positioned to possibly win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections. The former president leads the polls and has widened the gap with the next in the race for the conservative nomination, Governor Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

While the impact this third indictment will have on Trump’s run for the White House is unknown, it may not have changed his popularity much. The controversial leader remains, in the eyes of most Republicans, the candidate with the ability to defeat a Democratic opponent in the presidential race.

In fact, the former head of state uses this case in his political discourse, while accusing the Justice of using him and trying to prevent him from accessing the White House for a second time, a message that convinces more than one Republican. For many of his supporters, it is proof of a conspiracy against Trump.

“The guy who stole the 2020 election is trying to jail the guy who won that election, in part to prevent that guy from running in 2024 and winning him again, and also to discourage other Americans from challenging his efforts to win! steal the next election! #Trump2024”, the American filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza published this Wednesday on the X platform, until recently Twitter.

On Tuesday, August 1, Donald Trump’s campaign team also reacted to the new accusation, calling it “dictatorial.”

“The illegality of these persecutions of President Trump and his followers are reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian and dictatorial regimes,” said a statement published from Trump’s official profile on his Truth social network.

With EFE and AFP