An attempt to remove the container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt has not yet succeeded, the ship will be tried again on March 28. It is reported by “RIA News” with reference to a source in the administration of the channel.

Additional dredging will be done on Sunday and the attempt will be repeated at the next high tide, he said.

On March 27, it was reported that the bow of the container ship Ever Given was able to move slightly.

This was possible after a container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal a few hours earlier on the same day was for the first time slightly moved from its place after more than 20 thousand tons of soil was removed from the emergency site. However, no other details were reported.

On Saturday, the head of the administration of the Suez Canal, Osama Rabea, said that 10 tugs are trying to remove the vessel from the shallows. He noted that the situation is complicated by the size of the vessel and the number of containers on it. According to him, the number of ships awaiting passage through the canal has reached 321.

Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground south of the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking traffic. The Japanese company Shohei Kisen, the ship’s operator, claims that strong winds were the reason.

On board the vessel are more than 20 thousand heavy containers, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class: its length reaches 400 m, width – 59 m.