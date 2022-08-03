And the British “Sky News” network reported, on Wednesday, that the US police in Utah arrested the 26-year-old man, last Monday, north of Salt Lake City, the state capital.

Corey Martin said he was out for a walk when he spotted the spider in a mountainside area, where he tried to burn it with a lighter.

The man did not explain why he tried to burn the spider to death.

In a tweet on Twitter, the US police said that they found quantities of marijuana in the backpack that was with the man when he was arrested.

A US police official said there was no evidence that the young man set the fire on purpose.

However, he stressed that what Martin did was a reckless and inexplicable decision, indicating that even the young man himself might not know why he did this.

The young man is in pretrial detention for his reckless behavior, which led to the outbreak of fire, and drug possession.

The fire spread quickly through the area’s forests, burning about a square kilometer of it as of Tuesday, according to fire officials.

What contributed to the spread of the fire was that it came under extremely dry conditions in the state.