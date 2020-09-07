The statement of Vikas Singh, advocate of Sushant’s father, has come about the complaint lodged by Riya Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh. He has said that behind the complaint there is an attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police active in this case, so that he can do some mischief and not get justice. If the Mumbai Police accepts the complaint, then it will be a contempt of court and then we will proceed accordingly.

this Attempt to divert complaint

Vikas Singh said that Tele Medical is guided by the Medical Council. Therefore, the police have no jurisdiction in the complaint. A complaint is in itself a punishable offense. The complaint is an attempt to divert attention. First of all, the Mumbai Police cannot accept this complaint because the Supreme Court clearly stated that all complaints have to be made directly to the CBI.

Attempt to keep Mumbai Police active

Vikas Singh further said that it is clear that there is an attempt to keep the Mumbai Police active in this matter. So that he can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant Singh Rajput does not get justice in this case.

Riya lodged a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka

Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty has lodged a complaint at Bandra Police Station against Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya alleges that Priyanka Singh made a fake prescription of the doctor and gave the slip to Sushant for the purchase of illegal drugs.