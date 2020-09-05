Problems arose in the work of the website of the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs after a hacking attempt, reports TASS, referring to the official representative of the department Olga Chemodanova.

“The official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not work for technical reasons. We do not exclude a hacker attack, ”she said.

Chemodanova clarified that unknown persons attempted to introduce malicious programs that block or modify the information resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to her, now experts are working on troubleshooting.

The ministry called on citizens to understand with understanding that the administrative procedures by which they apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs may be performed out of time.

On the eve it was reported that due to a massive DDoS attack the website of the international action “Victory Dictation” was temporarily unavailable.