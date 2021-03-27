An attempt to float the container ship Ever Given, which had blocked the Suez Canal, failed. It is reported by RIA News with reference to a source in the administration of the channel.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out today,” the agency’s interlocutor stated. He specified that additional dredging works will be carried out on the canal. The attempt to get the vessel afloat will be repeated at the next high tide.

According to another source in the administration of the channel, there is no information about when Ever Given may be shifted. However, there are “positive signs” for this, he added.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). According to preliminary data, the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds.

On the morning of March 27, the ship was slightly moved after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. Later it became known that the bow of the container ship, stuck in the sand, began to move.