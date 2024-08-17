Ciudad Juarez.– The attempted capture of former governor Javier Corral Jurado is the result of poor administration, the Private Initiative considered. Isela Molina Alcay, head of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), regretted that there are public servants who do not offer confidence and act in a way that harms people.

The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) also stated that “this is definitely the result of poor administration” and stressed that officials are responsible to the citizens, so if there is a crime to be prosecuted, the law must be applied.

“It is the result of bad decisions that, at the end of the day, affect us all. What we really regret is that public servants are going through situations like this because the expectation is that a public servant must first offer confidence,” said Molina Alcay.

The incident occurred at the Gin Gin restaurant in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, where Corral Jurado was having dinner around 9:00 p.m. According to reports, when he was notified of his arrest, he made some calls and then the head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) arrived at the scene.

Ulises Lara, head of the FGJ, prevented the arrest from being carried out. In a video posted on social media, the official told the agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office that although the letter of collaboration from Chihuahua had been received, it had not been answered, so he opposed the arrest.

“There will certainly be negative consequences (…) This is definitely the result of poor administration, and now, if there are points where the law should be applied, then the law should be applied as it should be,” said the business leader in charge of the CCE and Canacintra Juárez.

The former president filed an amparo suit against the arrest warrant issued against him on August 9, for alleged misappropriation of funds to the detriment of the Chihuahua government; he requested that the arrest warrant be temporarily suspended, which would free him from prison, it was reported.