Russian Defense Ministry reported defeat of Ukrainian Armed Forces during attack on Kursk region

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who attempted to break through the border with Russia in the Kursk region on August 6, have been blocked. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Ukrainian side suffered significant losses.

They added that the Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian forces with artillery, army aviation and drones.

Some of the militants attempted to gain a foothold directly on the territory adjacent to the state border, where they were blocked by units of the Russian army Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack the retreating soldiers on Ukrainian territory.

300 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers tried to break through the Russian border

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, from 8 a.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen from the 22nd Mechanized Brigade, consisting of 300 people, tried break through the Russian border in the area of ​​the settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya in the Kursk region. They had 11 tanks and about 20 armored combat vehicles. It is known that among those who attacked the border were also members of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and fighters of the territorial defense of Ukraine.

As of 17:00, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 16 units of Ukrainian armored vehicles, including: six tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, three Kozak combat armored vehicles and an engineering obstacle clearing vehicle.

The current situation was described as non-critical by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov. He pointed out that Russian troops were giving a “tough rebuff” and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used their last reserves today, which is why, in his opinion, the final stretch of the special operation is already close. “It is unlikely that anyone will stop us further,” said Alaudinov.

There are casualties and wounded among civilians, evacuation has been carried out

The attack left 18 local residents injured, with casualties reported. About 90 percent of the residents of the four settlements that were attacked left from their homes. The region’s medical services have been put on high alert.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin ordered the initiation of a criminal case on the fact of the incident. Investigators will have to establish all the circumstances of the incident and those involved in the attempt to break through the border. The progress of the investigation has been placed under control in the central office of the department.