Rome

Kicking and brutal violence. A two-minute beating to stop the alleged pickpocket. Yet another case of do-it-yourself justice comes from the Quarticciolo, a suburb of Rome, where a group of residents yesterday attacked a man who allegedly attempted to mug an elderly woman. The violence was captured by one of the residents on his mobile phone and the video quickly went viral. At the moment there are no complaints to the police or the carabinieri. The helpless pickpocket is hit in every way by the inhabitants of Quarticciolo. Among them there is also a woman who attacks the thief with a saucepan.

by Marco Carta



02:08