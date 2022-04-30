Knowing your limits but above all realizing what you can do and how far you can go when you get on your bike can often make a difference. Not realizing the thin, invisible line that must never be crossed can save your life. But there is always someone who thinks of to be an experienced MotoGP rider or who does not get on the saddle to enjoy a day in the curves and who instead prefers to exaggerate. In these cases the risk of getting hurt is really high, with the accident we are about to tell you which fortunately did not turn into a tragedy but which dynamics could have had a very different ending.

The centaur YouTuber Naqoudi has in fact shared on the web a video showing a Sunday outing with his group of biker friends on a mountain road. The winding route seems ideal for enjoying an afternoon on two wheels, with the column of centaurs moving forward while respecting the speed limits. The group, however, was joined by a winger, riding one Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. Everyone tries to respect the speed of the group, maintaining their positions without making risky overtaking. The biker driving the ZX-10R, however, does not seem to have enough patience and after a couple of curves tries to fit inside the rider in front of him. Looking at the clip it is immediately clear that the point chosen is the wrong one to try to overtake like that, with the same Kawasaki owner noticing it only when it is too late.

Given the imminent danger, the centaur instinctively calms the brake and ends up on the asphalt, with the speed that brings the bike and its driver to slide up to the rocky wall on the other side of the roadway. The impact is violent, with the bike rising and losing several pieces. Fortunately, the two motorcyclists who followed were able to avoid the impact, dodging the accident victim and his bike. The man seems unconscious on the road, until the end of the video when he gets up with difficulty visibly shaken. In the end it is he himself who reassures the others who have stopped to help him, claiming to be fine. Moments of fear therefore and a very high risk, we are sure that before making such an overtaking, this motorcyclist will think about it very well.