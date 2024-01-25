Attanasio's death, it is written immunity but reads impunity. Skip the process

The ambassador Luca Attanasio died in Congo on February 22, 2021 following an ambush, he will never have justice. And not even the policeman of the escort, Vittorio Iacovacci, who lost his life trying to protect him. Clear statements, accompanied by documentation in support, from the officials of the legal affairs service of the Farnesina – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – they suggest respecting, however international custom, immunity of two UN officialsRocco Lion and Mansour Rwagazawhom the Roman prosecutors had called into question for responsibility for the ambush in Goma, in which some took part guerrillas (then arrested and sentenced in their country).

Read also: Chamber, dispute between Meloni and Conte-Schlein. The PD leader: “Lethal right”

Read also: Sensational: Giovanni Ferrero interested in Repubblica, Calabresi mediator

With these bottlenecks – continues Il Corriere – the process for manslaughter appears impossible, and if the prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco had reconstructed a series of negligence on the part of the two defendants, it is also true that the Farnesina it had not yet ruled on immunity. Now the decision will be made February 13but the verdict seems already written, in all likelihood it will be released immunity and consequently impunity of the two officials. The charge against them is that of not having provided an escort for the mission Italian in Congo.

Sign up for WhatsApp

