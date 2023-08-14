Russia again launched attacks on the Odessa region of southern Ukraine on the Black Sea using missiles and drones early Monday morning, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
The Ukrainian news portal “Ukranska Pravda” quoted in the early hours of Monday morning the Air Force and the Odessa regional military administration that air defenses were activated in the area and over the port city of the same name. Several explosions have been reported in Odessa.
