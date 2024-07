Once again, these are days just to Vladimir Putin’s liking. First and foremost because Russia’s president can receive Narendra Modi on Monday and Tuesday. Symbolism counts: It is the Indian Prime Minister’s first trip abroad since his re-election in early June. It is also Modi’s first visit to Russia after his attack on Ukraine in late February 2022; Modi had previously been in Vladivostok in 2019 for Putin’s Far Eastern Economic Forum.