B.undesired President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned of the increase in attacks on local politicians. The registered attacks on officials and mandate holders have doubled in the past three years, said Steinmeier on Thursday on the occasion of the launch of the online portal “Strong in office”. The Federal President is the patron, the German Association of Cities, the Association of German Cities and Municipalities and the German District Association want to use the portal to help local politicians in distress.

Steinmeier said: “Hate endangers the foundations of our democracy.” When mayors or council members fear certain issues, then debates and decision-making processes get into difficulties. “And if qualified candidates do not stand for election in the municipalities because they themselves or their families are threatened, then there are gaps.” The risks to democracy do not only begin in judicial incidents, said the Federal President. “They start in the small moments that are not included in any crime statistics, but shape the political atmosphere of a place.”

A third largely refrain from using social media

He is therefore grateful that the Körber Foundation is addressing the whole spectrum of hatred and violence on the “Strong in Office” portal. “And also the wide range from prevention to repression, with specific advice on what each individual can do.”

A representative survey commissioned by the Körber Foundation comes to the result that more than half of the mayors in Germany (57 percent) have already been insulted, threatened or assaulted. The majority of respondents (68 percent) changed their behavior out of fear of being insulted or attacked. More than a third (37 percent) largely forego the use of social media. According to the survey, one fifth of mayors (19 percent) have already considered withdrawing from politics out of concern for their own safety or that of their families, while a third (30 percent) speak out less on certain political issues than before.