The Vocos family woke up on Tuesday to the bad news that three bag silos containing stored soybeans in their field in the Cordovan town of Tránsito were vandalized.

According to José Vocos to Agrovoz, lThe bags stored about 220 tons of the bean each, which means that the criminals left almost 700 tons of the oilseed at risk of being lost.

Broken silobagos with soy in Córdoba

A volume that, at the price per ton in Rosario (28,500 pesos), means a total valuation of the merchandise around 20 million pesos.

“One bag was opened from end to end, another half and the rest in three parts. At least they didn’t ruin it by throwing diesel or something at it, “said Vocos.

Soybeans, anyway, It does not belong to this family but to a seed company that rents the field and that he would have decided to send the grains to the port.



The Rural Patrol is already investigating the incident and the first indications show that they would have been people who entered the field, located about five kilometers from the town of Tránsito, by bicycle.

Fountain: Agrovoz