Yemen's Houthi rebels, allies of Iran and enemies of Israel, claimed responsibility for the attack on two container ships off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, incidents have multiplied in this maritime area, a key international trade route between Asia and Europe through which some 20,000 ships pass each year. The attacks make international traders fear and worry Western foreign ministries. The Houthis claim they are only targeting ships heading to Israel.

Yemen's Houthi rebels followed through on their threats. The Shiite group, an ally of Iran and a firm opponent of Israel, claimed responsibility for the attack on two container ships off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea on Friday, December 15. It is one of the busiest maritime trade routes in the world.

The Houthis had warned that they would attack ships sailing off the coast of Yemen and destined for Israel. Retaliatory measures motivated by the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, to which the Yemeni rebels are allied.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said from a march in solidarity with the Palestinian people organized in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen under the group's control, that his forces “carried out a military operation against two container ships heading” toward Israel. .

Map with the trajectory and last known position of the ship “Al Jasrah”, which was attacked during its voyage in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen © Nalini Lepetit-Chella, Jean-Michel Cornu, Sabrina Blanchard, Olivia Bugault / AFP

The two ships (MSC Alanya and MSC PALATIUM III), flying the Liberian flag, were attacked by missiles in the Bab al Mandeb Strait, “after their crews refused to respond to calls” from the Houthis, the chief said. Houthi. According to the EFE news agency, both vessels were destined for the Saudi city of Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, and not Israel.

Houthis claim to only target ships with ties to Israel

On Thursday, the rebels had already claimed responsibility for an attack on the Hong Kong-flagged container ship Maersk Gibraltar, which was supposedly heading to Israel. The missile missed its target.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, attacks against ships have multiplied in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. Both the Houthis and Somali pirates have carried out a series of attacks against ships transiting this strategic trade route. Likewise, on November 19, they confiscated the ship “Galaxy Leader” and diverted it to the Yemeni port of Al Salif, where she remains today with her 25 crew members.

A Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader freighter in the Red Sea in this photo released on November 20, 2023. © HUTI MILITARY MEDIA / via Reuters

Yahya Sarea stated in his speech that “they will continue to prevent all ships heading to Israeli ports from sailing through the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea until our unconditional brothers in the Gaza Strip receive the food and medicine they need.”

The Houthi leader indicated that only ships that go to or have a link with Israel are targets. Ships “destined for all ports in the world, with the exception of Israeli ones,” will not be targeted by the group if they respond to its instructions, he added.

Every year, 20,000 ships travel the Red Sea, one of the busiest trade routes in the world.

This maritime area constitutes a key international trade route between Asia and Europe. About 20,000 ships travel this maritime route every year that connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean, representing 40% of international trade.

Rising risks in the Red Sea have led some ships to avoid it, increasing costs, experts say. In addition, The Danish maritime trade giant Maersk indicated to suspend all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice.

“Following the near-collision incident of the Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and the further attack on a container ship today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area destined to pass through the Bab al Mandeb Strait to to interrupt their trip until further notice,” the company said in a statement.

Maersk is deeply concerned about the incident involving the MAERSK GIBRALTAR while the vessel was traveling from Salalah, Oman to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The crew & vessel are reported safe. We are currently working to ascertain the full details of the incident. Vessel was not hit — Maersk (@Maersk) December 15, 2023



This increase in tensions in the Red Sea also worries the international community. Visiting Israel, the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, stated this Friday that the Houthi rebels “represent a concrete threat to free navigation” in this sea.

“The United States is working with the international community and its partners in the region to confront this threat,” added Sullivan, after meeting with Israeli officials.

Saudi Arabia, which considers the Houthis as enemies, also expressed concerns about the rebels' actions. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, declared on Friday that there was no need for a new escalation in the region, when asked about the attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The fight against Israel, ideological basis of the Houthis

Taking their name from the Al-Huti clan, the Houthis are a political-military movement formed in the 1990s in northern Yemen, in the Sa'dah region, bordering Saudi Arabia. Unlike two-thirds of the Yemeni population, who are Sunni Muslims, the Houthis belong to a Shiite branch of Islam.

After several years of fighting, the group took control of Sana'a, the country's capital, with military and financial support from Iran, in September 2014.

Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sana, Yemen December 2, 2023. © KHALED ABDULLAH / REUTERS

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Houthis have committed to helping the Islamist group, since the fight against the State of Israel is part of the ideological bases of the organization, as is its ally and sponsor Iran.

In addition to maritime strikes, the Houthis have launched several missile and drone attacks against southern Israel in the past two months.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE