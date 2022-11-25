Two schools in Aracruz, in the northern region of Espírito Santo, were the target of shooting attacks this Friday morning, the 25th. According to the Military Police, three people died – two teachers and a student – ​​and 11 were injured. There is still no information on the condition of the injured.

The suspect, still unidentified, who committed the attack first entered the Primo Bitti State School, according to information from the Military Police. He broke into the teachers’ lounge and shot the people there. Two died on the spot. After this first attack, the man got into a gold-colored car, which had its license plates covered, and left for the second school. At Darwin’s private elementary and high school, he shot five people. One of them died on the spot.

The Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of the State, Colonel Márcio Celante, who has been monitoring the occurrence of attacks on educational units, said that the police are carrying out searches to find the criminal.

“After the priority given to helping the victims, our commitment now is to identify and locate the criminal. Investigations are progressing. Diligences are being made. The Civil and Military Police teams came from Vitória and are on the trail of this suspect. But, so far, we do not have information on whether he is a former student or if he has a stake in the school, “said the secretary.

“According to preliminary information obtained from images, the criminal was alone and broke a padlock to gain access to the first school. Next to the entrance to the gate was the teachers’ room. He had direct access to the room, during the break, and thus surprised and killed the teachers, nine of whom were rescued and two died,” added Celante.

According to the secretary, the author of the crime used a semi-automatic pistol. He was wearing camouflage clothing and his face was covered by a mask, and it was not possible to identify him from the video.

There is still no information if outside the school other people helped him.

In a post on Twitter, Renato Casagrande (PSB), re-elected governor of Espírito Santo, regretted the attacks. “With a feeling of regret and great sadness, I am closely following the investigation into the invasion of the Primo Bitti and Darwin Schools, in Aracruz”, he posted.

“All our security forces are committed,” he added.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also manifested himself on social networks. “My solidarity with the families of the victims of this absurd tragedy. And my support for Governor Casagrande in the investigation of the case and support for the communities of the two schools affected.”

Civil Police, Military Police, Military Fire Department and other bodies also act in the care of victims and steps to locate the suspect.

Bahia and Ceará

Between the end of September and the beginning of October this year, there were three cases of violence in schools in Brazil.

On September 26, a 14-year-old teenager used his father’s gun, a military police officer, and killed a student in a wheelchair at Colégio Municipal Eurides Sant’Anna, in Barreiras, in western Bahia. Two police officers who were near the school shot the boy, who is still hospitalized. The victim was Geane da Silva Brito, 19 years old, with cerebral palsy, who saw the school as a tool for inclusion and a place where she felt safe and welcomed by the school community.

The following day, in the city of Morro de Chapéu, in Chapada Diamantina, a 13-year-old teenager set fire to the Yeda Barradas Carneiro Municipal School, where he studied, and injured the coordinator with a knife. He was apprehended by the Military Police.

On October 5, a 15-year-old teenager was apprehended after shooting at three classmates at a school in Sobral, in the interior of Ceará. He had a firearm registered in the name of a CAC (collector, sport shooter and hunter). One of the victims, aged 15, died days later.

Below, remember other attacks on Brazilian schools

Miss you (SC), 2021

The attack in Saudades, in western Santa Catarina, left five people dead on the morning of May 4, 2021, when an 18-year-old boy invaded a day care center in the municipality with a 68-centimeter machete. He killed two unit employees and three babies under 2 years old.

Suzano (SP), 2019

An attack on the Raul Brasil State School, in Suzano, in Greater São Paulo, left ten dead, including the two shooters, and 11 injured. The perpetrators of the massacre, Luiz Henrique de Castro, aged 25, and a young man aged 17, were former students of the institution. One of the shooters ended up killing the accomplice and then committed suicide.

Medianeira (PR), 2018

A 15-year-old high school student took a gun and shot at classmates at a state school in the sleepy town of Medianeira, 60 kilometers from Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná. He had a list to get his friends off – in the end, two were shot. The attack took place at Colégio Estadual João Manoel Mondrone. According to police, the author of the attack would be the target of bullying at school.

Goiânia (GO), 2017

A 14-year-old teenager shot dead two classmates and wounded four others in a classroom at Colégio Goyases, in Goiânia, on October 20, 2017. Son of military police, he used his mother’s gun, which he had taken to school particular hidden in the backpack. According to the Civil Police, the boy was bullied and the crime was premeditated.

João Pessoa (PB), 2012

Two young people arrived at the Enéas Carvalho State School, in Santa Rita (Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa), on a motorcycle and invaded the courtyard. They wore school uniform. One of them shot a 15-year-old boy. The gunman fired another five times, hitting two girls. One of them, aged 17, was shot in the right arm. The other was shot in the left foot. According to the police, the motive for the crime would have been jealousy.

Realengo (RJ), 2011

Considered at the time as the biggest massacre in Brazilian schools until then, the tragedy in Realengo, west of Rio de Janeiro, left 12 children dead. The crime was committed by a 23-year-old former student who took two revolvers to the Tasso da Silveira Municipal School and shot at the students, all aged between 13 and 15. After breaking into two classrooms, he was hit in the stomach by police and shot himself in the head.

São Caetano do Sul (SP), 2011

A ten-year-old student shot the teacher and then killed himself at the Alcina Dantas Feijão Municipal School, in São Caetano do Sul, in the ABC region of São Paulo. He used a gun from his father, a municipal civil guard. According to colleagues and school officials heard at the time, the boy was very studious, intelligent and calm.

Taiúva (SP), 2003

On January 27, an 18-year-old student fired 15 shots at around 50 students in the courtyard of the Coronel Benedito Ortiz State School, in Taiúva, in the interior of the state. 38 caliber revolver to shoot himself in the head and died. The episode left no fatal victims besides the boy.

Salvador (BA), 2002

A 17-year-old student killed a colleague and wounded another at Colégio Sigma, in Bairro de Piatã. The boy would have taken a 38 caliber revolver from his father and hidden the gun in his backpack. The shots were fired after the teacher asked him to do an exercise.