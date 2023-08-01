Attacks on Russia | Why have two airplane strikes already hit the same skyscraper in Moscow? This is what the military scientist estimates

According to Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö, the main reason for attacks on Russian territory is to convey a message.

of Moscow a skyscraper located in the center was hit by an airplane attack on the night before Tuesday. The matter was confirmed by the mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan on his Telegram account early Tuesday morning.

The center of Moscow was also hit by an airplane attack the night before Sunday. At that time, two buildings were damaged in the attack. One of the targets was the same skyscraper, which was also damaged the night before Tuesday. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attacks.

According to Sobyanin, the facade of the skyscraper was damaged at the 21st floor. According to the rescue services of Moscow, the extent of the damage is about 150 square meters.

The attacks targeted the IQ block in central Moscow (IQ quarter). There are 173 meter and 135 meter high skyscrapers and one 87 meter high apartment building in the block. The buildings have offices, apartments and a hotel.

There is no information about the injured in Tuesday’s attacks. One person was reportedly injured in Sunday’s attacks. According to Russian state-owned news agency Tassi, Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport was temporarily closed to incoming and outgoing flights on both Sunday and Tuesday due to the attacks.

Ukraine has not directly admitted to being behind the attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi however, stated after Sunday’s attacks that attacks on Russian territory are an “inevitable, natural and completely fair course of development” in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Gradually, the war will return to Russian territory, to its symbolic centers and military sites,” Zelenskyi said in a video message filmed in Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine.

Advisor to Zelenskyi Myhailo Podoljak on the other hand, wrote on Tuesday in the messaging service X, formerly known as Twitter, that Russia now has to get used to a full-scale war and unidentified drones.

“Moscow is quickly getting used to a full-scale war, which will soon finally move into the territory of the ‘war makers’,” writes Podoljak.

Why would Ukraine attack the same building twice in a short period of time?

Rescue personnel worked in the office that was destroyed by an airplane attack on Tuesday.

of military science docent and visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute Ilmari Käihkö says that the reason for these particular attacks can only be speculated at this point.

It is possible that the building houses some functions relevant to the Russian military leadership. It is also possible that it is a coincidence.

According to Käihkö, the fact that Ukraine attacks Russian territory in general is intended to send a message in three different directions.

The first thing he mentions is influencing Russia’s internal situation. An attack on a busy and visible place in Moscow brings war closer to Russian citizens.

“The attitude of ordinary Russians to the war has been quite apathetic up until now,” says Käihkö.

According to him, Ukraine is trying to use strikes to show the Russians that the war is still going on and that its going on has its price in Russia as well.

Ukraine’s hopes are probably that the spread of war events inside Russia’s borders would increase and strengthen opposition to the war in Russia and thus put pressure on the state leadership as well.

Emergency services units at the scene of the drone attacks on Tuesday.

“Second the reason is revenge”, says Käihkö.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has also struck civilian targets in Ukraine. Looking at this through fingers can cause dissatisfaction among Ukrainians.

The strikes convey a message to the citizens that a country waging a defensive war is not only satisfied with the role of the recipient, but also strikes back. According to Käihkö, the Ukrainian side was also happy about the attacks.

“Yes, it eats away at morale if the other party is able to hit and attack Ukrainian cities again and again,” says Käihkö.

Third the attacks on the capital draw the rest of the world’s attention to Ukraine.

“By striking Moscow, you can easily get into the headlines,” Käihkö estimates.

From the point of view of the actual warfare, Käihkö does not see the importance of the drone attacks as much as, for example, the attacks on the Crimean peninsula and the routes leading there.

Is it striking inside Russia’s borders reasonable for Ukraine?

According to Käihkö, this is not a simple question either. Attacks on targets important to the Russians can also increase the justification of the war in the eyes of some Russians.

“The danger is that Russia will convince its own citizens that this war is necessary and that way it will succeed in mobilizing more Russians for the war,” says Käihkö.

Supporters of Ukraine have also been wary of attacks on Russian territory. For example, the United States has stated several times that it does not support them.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, got acquainted with the Bober aircraft, which is also called the Beaver.

Käihkö points out that the drone strikes show that Ukraine has a fairly good technical competence, and on the other hand, that Russia’s ability to defend itself against them is not the best possible.

It is about 450 kilometers from Moscow to the Ukrainian border. Ukraine does not have long-range cruise missiles at its disposal, but despite the distance and Russian air defense, Ukraine has managed to make several strikes on the city, and the pace has accelerated especially during the current year.

Ukraine has received long-range missiles from France and Britain, but according to the countries, they must not be used for attacks on Russia, says Käihkö.

It is clear that as the war has dragged on, Russia has also come to realize that war has its price and that Ukraine is also capable of counterstrikes.