DThe impacts are getting closer, faster and faster. But Vladimir Putin has reacted demonstratively calmly to the repeated raids by armed men into the border area with Ukraine and to drone attacks, now even on Moscow. Russia’s president is often simply silent, at least to the outside world.

At the beginning of May there was a night attack with two drones on the Senate Palace in the Kremlin. There, in the heart of the capital, Vladimir Putin regularly receives guests. There are numerous safety precautions, an attack was considered unthinkable by many. Putin said nothing about the drones. It was only days later that it emerged that he did comment on the attack, at a meeting with editors-in-chief behind closed doors. Putin said there was “nothing special” about the drones used, and that such self-built aircraft are already known from operations against the Russian air force base in Syria. This was reported by Andrei Kolesnikov, who has been following Putin for the newspaper Kommersant for more than two decades. “He didn’t seem to attach as much importance to the events as the rest of the world did,” Kolesnikov concluded.

What are the “red lines”?

In Russia there is often talk of “red lines” crossing Kiev or the West and of a “hard answer” to them. In the West, too, some believe that a nuclear Armageddon is imminent when Putin’s power apparatus complains of a “terrorist attack”. But the means Russia is using are conventional and limited to Ukraine. “You said several times that all ‘red lines’ had been violated,” Margarita Simonian, editor-in-chief of the RT channel and one of the most important figures in the propaganda apparatus, countered a studio guest on a talk show in mid-May. But who from Russia’s leadership has explained “even once” what such a “red line” is? TV experts did that, but Putin himself never said what was behind the wording. “We can only guess,” said Simonyan.

In fact, the formula of Russia’s “red lines” was very popular with Putin as well. Especially in 2021, the year before the big attack on Ukraine, when Putin put pressure on him in his struggle with the West. The President once cited “provocations that threaten our very own security interests” as examples of such limits. Then there were modern missile systems, which Ukraine received, and which could reach Moscow after four to ten minutes flight time. Regarding the consequences of crossing “red lines”, Putin remained vague, but threatened to use the Russian nuclear arsenal. The impression that he can always pull an ace out of his sleeve is part of his escalation dominance. “All in all, we haven’t started anything seriously yet,” Putin said in early July 2022 about the war against Ukraine.







At that time, Russia’s military prospects looked a little better than they do today. But the image of strength began to crack more and more. In August 2022, war enthusiast Darya Dugina was killed in a car bomb explosion near Moscow. Withdrawals from the Kharkiv region and Cherson followed in September and November, and in October there was an attack on the bridge from the Russian mainland to Crimea, which had been annexed by Moscow. Meanwhile, Putin appears as if in a cocoon. Even on short trips to the occupied territories, when he meets commanders or has the reconstruction of Mariupol explained to him, problems remain unnoticed. When gunmen swept into western Russia’s Belgorod region on May 22, the president was informed, according to his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, that a “group of Ukrainian saboteurs” had tried to enter the region; this will now be wiped out.