Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/05/2023 – 4:12 pm

Share



Bombings in Russian cities have forced residents from their homes, spreading fear – DW has heard from some of them. For analysts, actions hit the myth of invincibility of the Russian Army. In the Russian region of Belgorod Oblast, close to the border with Ukraine, a woman named Galina tells DW: “In the early morning, we left the city under the bombing. We left all our belongings. We are terrified”.

She was among a group of Shebekino residents who opted to leave the city after an intense attack last Thursday (30/05). Hostilities continued the next day, resulting in the forced displacement of around 2,500 people to temporary shelters, according to the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. Authorities organized an evacuation, but some residents found it difficult to leave the city.

“The evacuation was poorly organised. It was more like word of mouth. I was unable to contact the emergency numbers. I heard calling and then a voice said ‘wait. The number you dialed is currently unavailable’. I had to look for someone who could get me out of there,” said Svetlana, another resident.

With 40,000 inhabitants, Shebekino is about five kilometers from Russia’s border with Ukraine. Residents say the town has been constantly bombed in recent months, and the most recent attack on Thursday was unprecedented in terms of intensity, leaving the township paralyzed and partially empty. Social media footage shared by local news outlets showed streets shrouded in smoke, with destroyed buildings and streets covered in missile debris.

According to local authorities, at least 12 people were injured and two women died in two days.

“Volunteer” Incursions

Pro-Ukraine fighters from the Russian Freedom Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed to have entered Shebekino on Thursday, declaring that they would “liberate all of Russia from Belgorod to Vladivostok”. The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement with members of these groups, although a military official has acknowledged “cooperating” with them.

In early May, these self-proclaimed “volunteer” groups, supposedly made up of Russians fighting alongside the Ukrainians, carried out raids on the front lines in the Belgorod region. The attacks were considered embarrassing for the Kremlin and raised suspicions that frontline territories in Russia could be vulnerable.

“We don’t know who will protect us”

Residents of the area are very concerned. In a video posted on Telegram, addressing the Russian government and expressing the anger of the region’s inhabitants, a student said: “We don’t know who will protect us, who will help us. Why do we have to leave the city alone? Push the front line [para mais longe de nós] and save the region of Belgorod and Shebekino”.

Due to the increasing number of attacks on Russian soil in recent weeks, some Belgorod residents have asked the governor to declare a state of emergency, which would allow them to receive state compensation.

These same residents say they are abandoned by the authorities: “Does our government need us? They see people from the border areas as expendable”, declared Svetlana.

At DW, some residents criticized the war – an opinion they cannot openly share, they argue, because they are a minority in Shebekino.

“We must withdraw our troops from foreign territory, return Crimea and the occupied territories to Ukraine. The authorities need to take care of their own population first”, said Alina, who, like the other interviewees, did not want to give her full name.

“weakness” sign

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not publicly expressed much concern about attacks in border regions. On Thursday, the day of the heaviest bombings in Shebekino, he calmly answered questions posed by children – one of them questioned whether he was more powerful than Santa Claus.

Asked about the drone strikes in Shebekino, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Surely this cannot affect the course of the special military operation. [termo usado pela Rússia para a invasão da Ucrânia]”, appearing to minimize the attacks.

As political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote, Putin’s strategy is “to remain silent whenever possible, present failures as successes, and not dwell on attacks. So there will be no need to react or make excuses. In his dealings with domestic institutions and the elite, Putin has long been guided by the same mantra: ‘Don’t make a big deal out of this.’

Stanovaya believes Putin’s usual playbook has begun to backfire: “People want to see strong leadership, but right now that leadership is looking increasingly helpless and confused,” she wrote.

Abbas Gallyamov, a political analyst and former speechwriter for Putin, said the attacks on Russian territory could have an impact on the public’s perception of Russian leadership and the war in Ukraine.

“The attacks in Belgorod completely shatter the myth of Putin’s invincible army. They [os militares russos] not only do they not know how to advance, but they are also bad at defending themselves. Nothing can destroy the base of public support in an authoritarian government more than weakness,” Gallyamov said in Telegram.























