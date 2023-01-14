2022 closed with 483 attacks on politicians or officials in the country, mainly in Guanajuato, Guerrero, Veracruz, Zacatecas, Baja California and Morelos, alerted the organization Data Cívica.

The number of attacks means a 174 percent increase compared to 2021, which reported 176 events of violence “criminal-electoral”, refers to the document.

Last December there was 45 attacksan increase of 18.42 percent with the previous month.

In the monthly report “Voting Between Bullets: Understanding the criminal electoral violence in Mexico”, it was established that for these assaults 29 people died.

In December 2022, Zacatecas was the federal entity that suffered the most violent events against politicians, with seven events, then there are Guanajuato, Guerrero and Morelos with 6 events each, indicated the diagnosis.

“Organized crime attacks on local authorities in Zacatecas increased substantially in 2022. In 2019, the entity registered only two of these events; no attacks were reported in 2020; in 2021, the number rose to six; and finally, in 2022, 34 attacks accumulated, 25 of them directed against officials in the security area, police and law enforcement,” the report details.

“As some studies have referred, such increases in violence between 2021 and 2022 are partly associated with partisan alternation in the Governor’s Office and the changes that this implies for the security and justice structures after the arrival of new equipment and the development of new security strategies that, in turn, affect existing protection networks,” he says.

He recalled that at the beginning of 2022, a van with 10 bodies was abandoned in front of the Zacatecas Government Palaceas a form of threat or notice to the then recently elected Governor David Monreal.

The Power of attorney it has also been targeted by criminal groups operating in Zacatecas.

At the end of last year, the criminal judge, Roberto Elías Martínez, was attacked by a criminal organization that operated the attack from the prison system.

“This case illustrates that, beyond the security forces, justice itself is equally vulnerable.

It is urgent to study more carefully the effects of violence in the Judiciary and to better measure its impact, particularly since the capacity of organized crime to weaken both security and justice through this type of attack inevitably further complicate solutions and public policies for the prevention and care of violence in the country,” he added.

The attacks reported in December include officials from Morena, the PRI, PT and the PRD, and the same have been mayors, former councilors, police officers, trustees, partisan militants or administrative workers.