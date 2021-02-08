In the past year, at least 901 attacks on Muslims or their institutions were recorded. The number of such attacks rose slightly – despite the pandemic.

BERLIN epd / afp | Assaults against Muslims and Muslim institutions in Germany increased again in 2020. At least 901 Islamophobic and anti-Muslim crimes were registered by the authorities nationwide, according to the “Neuer Osnabrücker Zeitung” (“NOZ”, Monday edition) in a response from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a request from the Left. This increased the number of attacks by almost two percent. The numbers are preliminary, late registrations are possible.

In the acts, 48 ​​people were reportedly injured. That was significantly more than in 2019, when 34 people were injured, but two people also died. In 77 cases mosques were the target of the attacks. In most cases, the perpetrators come from the right-wing extremist milieu.

The federal government recorded an increase for the second time in a row: 824 offenses were reported in 2018, 884 in 2019 and 901 in 2020. Only in 2017, when the authorities first evaluated data on Islamophobic crimes, were 950 crimes more recorded than in 2020.

The crimes recorded include, for example, agitation against Muslims or Muslim refugees online, threatening letters and attacks on women wearing headscarves or recognizable Muslim men on the street. Property damage and Nazi graffiti on houses and mosques are also part of it. The authorities had no knowledge of the amount of damage.

The left-wing interior expert Ulla Jelpke emphasized that the latest increase occurred despite the massive restrictions on public life due to the corona pandemic. “We are only dealing with the tip of the iceberg with the reported crimes,” she said. A large part of the everyday insults, threats and physical assaults would not even be reported by those affected out of shame or shyness in front of the authorities.