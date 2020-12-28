I.In the trial against the serial arsonist, who is blamed for several fires at left-wing centers, the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt demanded ten years and six months imprisonment on Monday. After a month of taking evidence, she regards it as proven that Joachim S. started fire in ten of the 16 originally accused and was therefore guilty of property damage, attempted arson and dangerous bodily harm.

Most of the acts charged in this trial have nothing to do with left-wing centers. Joachim S. set fire to apartment buildings and backyards, once he lit a hedge, another time a Vespa, and another time he is said to have tried to set a fire in a roof structure with a packet of cigarettes. It often hit garbage cans that were far enough away from buildings that flames did not spread. In another case, S. went through an open door into a basement and lit a lawnmower – he admitted that, as did the burning toilet paper that he put in a wooden shutter box while the resident was sleeping in the apartment behind it. The woman, who had only recently moved in, came to the hospital and is still traumatized to this day.