Attacks on the Italian diplomatic offices in Berlin and Barcelona. Meloni: “Solidarity and attention from the government”

Italian diplomacy under fire: two attacks hit our diplomats yesterday, in Barcelona and Berlin: as stated in a note from the Farnesina. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announces that yesterday evening unknown persons have broken the window of the building where the Consulate General is located in Barcelona, ​​by smearing a wall of the entrance to the building”.

Yesterday, in Berlin, it was also car with diplomatic license plate set on fire of a diplomatic official in service at the Italian Embassy”. “The local police forces have carried out the necessary scientific and investigative findings. In both cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

The foreign minister Antonio Tajani, immediately informed, he personally and immediately contacted the Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate in Barcelona to express his solidarity and asked that full light be shed as soon as possible on the dynamics of these criminal acts, continues the note from the Farnesina. The minister ordered the immediate launch of procedures for verifying and strengthening the diplomatic offices and personnel involved.

Even the prime minister Giorgia Meloni He said in a statement: “I did to receive my sympathy and that of the Italian government to the first Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero, for the attack that set his car on fire in the German capital. To this episode is added the violation of ours General Consulate in Barcelona with acts of vandalism. The government follows these with concern and attention new cases of violence towards our officials and our diplomatic missions”.

Attacks on Italian diplomatic offices in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​Fontana: “Extremely serious act”

The president of the Chamber of Deputies also spoke on the attacks on Italian diplomats, Lorenzo Fontana: “I wish to express my solidarity with the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero. The attack that caused his car to burn in the German capital is a very serious fact, which adds to the acts of vandalism occurred a few hours earlier against our Consulate General in Barcelona. I look forward to the matrix of these new cases of violence against our officials and our diplomatic missions light will come as soon as possible“.

The group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber, Thomas Foti instead he stated: “The Italian diplomatic offices in Germany and Spain have been the target of vandalism. To the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero, my solidarity and that of the whole group of Brothers of Italy reach the Room for the attack that caused the fire of his car in the German capital. Furthermore, the wall of the Consulate General in Barcelona was smeared. These are serious episodes that we follow with the utmost concern and on which it is advisable to clarify in order to identify the matrix”.

