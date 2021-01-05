NAfter strangers have thrown several raw eggs against the walls of Mayor Claus Kaminsky (SPD) ‘s house, the Commissioner for State Protection Offenses is investigating. The starting point is a political background to the fact. As the police headquarters in Southeast Hesse announced, the incident occurred after the investigators’ initial findings on Saturday evening around 6.45 p.m. Damage is said to have cost around 150 euros. The attack on the privacy of the mayor, who lives in the house with his family, outweighs the material damage.

For months, the mayor, who is running for another term and is considered the favorite, has been exposed to significant threats and abuse on the Internet. He was verbally attacked, for example, because of the corona restrictions in the city and the cancellation of the Christmas market. Because on Halloween he had called for people to refrain from collecting sweets in the traditional way at the front doors because of the risk of infection, there was an online request to throw eggs at Kaminsky’s house. The exact address of the mayor was given. There were no attacks against the house that evening, but numerous other insults and specific threats online followed.

Successful search for agitation on the net

Because of a particularly drastic threat of violence on Facebook, Kaminsky filed a criminal complaint against the person known by name and reported the incident to the state platform “Hessen against Hetze”. He had already filed a complaint against a 74-year-old man for sending an e-mail with Nazi content and personal insult. The district court imposed a fine on the man. Kaminsky also filed a complaint in November about the call for the egg attacks, as he did now after the attack. The Hessian public prosecutor’s office also found a man who had threatened and insulted Kaminsky via social media since the beginning of November. A 25-year-old German citizen from the Main-Kinzig district is suspected.

Professional politicians have to endure more than others, said Kaminsky at the time. But he could not put up with everything, especially since his family was also affected. He will not be intimidated by the events. Kaminsky gets backing from the political side. The attacks on the mayor had reached a new dimension that could not be tolerated, commented the Hanau SPD chairman Thomas Straub, the SPD parliamentary group leader Max Bieri and city council leader Beate Funck on the attack.

For some time now, the mayor has been exposed to violent hateful comments and threats on digital networks. It is right that the judiciary is now also dealing with these attacks. Apparently, the perpetrators lack the ability to openly and politically deal with words, as is usual in a democracy. Anyone who, instead of looking for open argumentation, hides behind pseudonyms or in the dark, shows what low spirits he is.

“We stand behind Claus Kaminsky”

The SPD leaders rate the psychological effects as serious. With the attack, the mayor and his family were threatened by his opponents: “We know where you live.” That is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. The opposition CDU in Hanau was also appalled by the attack. The threatening announcements and calls for violence against political actors have now been followed by acts that are unacceptable. This would cross borders. “We stand behind Claus Kaminsky, who can be sure of the support of the Christian Democrats,” said CDU parliamentary group leader Isabelle Hemsley.