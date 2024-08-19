Home policy

According to statistics, the police – our friend and helper – are being attacked more and more often. The figure reached its peak in 2023.

Rostock – The Federal Police is responsible for border protection, secures railway stations and facilities as well as airports, among other things, and supports the police forces of the states. In 2023, more attacks on emergency servicesthan in previous years. According to the annual report, a total of 2,979 federal police officers were attacked last year. Around a quarter were injured in the attacks. According to statistics, 88 of those affected were subsequently unfit for duty. This is a record number since data collection began in 2001.

According to statistics, perpetrators are male, 33, alcohol or drug addicts

According to the report, the perpetrators were mostly men (78 percent), with an average age of 33. Almost half had a German passport. Many were under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The majority were known to the police, and almost a quarter were repeat or intensive offenders.

The attacks on the federal police almost always involved physical violence. According to the authority, most of the attacks occurred “during the performance of everyday duties,” mainly on patrol, during criminal investigations or when accompanying repatriations. According to statistics, many attacks occur during operations at the railway. Attacks have also occurred at events and football matches.

Number of crimes also increased by 12.5 percent

Not only did attacks on police officers reach a record high last year, but crimes also reached their highest level since 2012. The 2023 annual report recorded 790,245 crimes. According to the information, this is 12.5 percent more than in the previous year. According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, the reasons for the increase in crimes can be traced back to three key factors: “Increased mobility offers more reasons and opportunities for crimes,” “economic and social pressures,” and “migration.”

In June, the Bavarian Minister of the Interior, Joachim Herrmann, published the figures for Bavaria. Last year, 3,050 police officers were injured in attacks while on duty – 14 of them so seriously that they had to be hospitalized. This is the highest number since 2010. (dpa/lnw)