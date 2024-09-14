Attacks on doctors, the Army arrives. Soldiers in hospital in Vibo Valentia

To combat and prevent the episodes of assaults addressed to the healthcare personnel, the Army will be in charge of surveillance at the hospital in Vibo Valentia.

As reported today by the Southern Gazettethe decision was taken by the prefect Paul John Grieco and is part of a plan to reorganize the surveillance services already managed by the Army on sensitive targets in the Vibo Valentia area, as part of the “Safe Roads” operation.

In recent months, at the hospital of Vibo Valentia there have been several cases of attacks against doctors and nurses by patients or their families. For this reason, the prefect has decided to strengthen surveillanceassigning additional Army units to the hospital.

The military will continue to carry out their surveillance functions on sensitive sites, working closely with the Carabinieri and the Police. Also the Provincial Health Authority increased surveillance in the emergency room of the Jazzolino hospital.

Surveillance carried out by the Army at Jazzolino Hospital of Vibo Valentia will be dynamic, acting as a deterrent against attacks on health personnel. The prefect Paul John Greek he explained to ANSA that the checks will also concern the marine area of ​​the city, including dynamic surveillance of the railway stations of Vibo Marina And Vibo-Pizzaas well as in the Portosalvo area, where a hub for migrants is located in front of a temporary school.

The military patrols in front of the hospital, where the permanent post of the State Policestarted yesterday, but the service will be fully operational on Monday, according to a rotation coordinated with other law enforcement agencies.