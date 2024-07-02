Home page politics

Russia accuses Ukraine of an attack with US ATACMS missiles. Crimean beach tourists are moving to other holiday resorts.

Sevastopol – It has been more than a week since a hurricane struck a beach in Sevastopol on the Crimea Ukrainian rockets exploded, killing four people and injuring over 150. Despite the Ukraine War Crimea has been a popular destination for Russian beachgoers until now. However, June 23 has brought another serious setback to tourism on the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Bookings have fallen by up to 30 percent, the Russian Tourism Association (PCT) announced on Sunday. At the same time, the figures for August, September and October are up to three times higher than in the same period last year. The PCT also refers to information from the company “Alean”, according to which the proportion of cancellations was higher than usual in the first few days after the explosion near Sevastopol. The situation had returned to normal by the middle of the week, however.

ATACMS attacks on Crimea – Ukrainian military appeals to tourists

The travel agency “Intourist” has received many requests for rebookings from Sevastopol to other parts of Crimea, PCT quoted its spokeswoman Daria Domostroeva as saying. “I think that there will be a noticeable outflow of tourists from Sevastopol and the western part of the peninsula to the southern coast – Yalta, Alushta, Gaspra – as well as to the eastern coast – especially Sudak.”

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian marineaccording to the news portal New Voice On Monday, he called on Russian tourists to leave Crimea. In one broadcast, he said that there are many Russian military installations on the Black Sea peninsula that “nobody will leave alone.” Pletenchuk also said that the tourism industry in Crimea survives to a large extent at the expense of state employees, who are paid for trips to the peninsula. In this way, Crimea is being filled with tourists “in an administrative manner.”

Russia is probably covering its military facilities in Crimea with civilians

According to the Ukrainian news agency, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak has left Crimea UNN in June as “a large military and warehouse with hundreds of direct military targets.” Russia is masking the latter with its own civilians, whom he called “civilian occupiers.”

The US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” also stated in its report of June 23 that the Russian military is probably deliberately placing military targets in Crimea close to civilian areas to prevent Ukrainian attacks. “The Russian authorities have irresponsibly promoted Russian tourism in occupied Crimea during the war, while the Russian military continues to use the occupied peninsula as a rear staging area.”

Accusation against the USA: Ukraine allegedly attacked beach with ATACMS missiles

Russia had the Ukraine accused of attacking the Sevastopol naval base with US ATACMS missiles at the end of June. According to dpa The Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had fired four missiles and diverted the fifth with its own air defenses and caused it to crash over a beach.

After the number of casualties became known, Russia changed its story: the Ukrainian military is said to have wanted civilian casualties and aimed the missile precisely there. United States The Kremlin then threatened consequences for alleged direct involvement in the fighting. (ses)