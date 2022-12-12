Home page politics

Russia rushed to evacuate civilians from the contested Kherson region. (Archive image) © Uncredited/dpa

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking civilians. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister even spoke to Turkey about it.

Munich/Moscow – Attacks on civilians in the Ukraine war? Russia blames Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin informed his Turkish counterpart, the Russian news agency reports mug citing a statement by the State Department on Saturday (December 10, 2022). Accordingly, he reported to Sedat Onal about the “incessant Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities and civilians” in the Donbass, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Russian-Turkish talks had taken place in Istanbul.

Ukraine war: Moscow accuses Kiev of attacking civilians – “Turkish side informed in detail”

The ministry continued: “Particular attention was paid to developments in and around Ukraine. The Turkish side was informed in detail about the current situation on the ground and about the ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian facilities and the civilian population in Donbass, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions”.

During the Ukraine conflict, the warring parties Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of human rights violations and attacks on civilians. The discovery of mass graves by the Russian army in Ukraine, for example in Bucha, caused a stir. Russia had also deliberately attacked Ukrainian infrastructure in order to leave the population without electricity and thus make them war-weary. (cgsc)

