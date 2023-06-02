Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

Russia hunts suspected partisans. The Belgorod border region remains in focus. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Moscow reports successes in Belgorod : Supposedly 50 “terrorists destroyed”

reports successes in : Supposedly 50 “terrorists destroyed” President Volodymyr Zelenskyj : Russia’s defeat draws near

: Russia’s defeat draws near All news from the Ukraine war in our news ticker. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. They often cannot be verified independently.

Update from June 2, 5:30 a.m.: The situation in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, remains tense. According to official information from Moscow, the Russian military “destroyed” more than 50 fighters as well as armored vehicles and military equipment after new attacks from the Ukrainian side in the border area. On Thursday (June 1), the “Kiev regime” shelled the city of Shebekino, where there is also a border crossing for vehicles, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced. In the afternoon, the ministry announced that it had prevented fighters from breaking through. The information could not initially be independently verified.

People who fled the region spoke of “devastating destruction” in the city, of which Russian state television only shows a fraction.

Ukraine-News: Zelenskyj sees Russia’s defeat approaching

After the European solidarity summit in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees Russia’s defeat in the ongoing war coming closer. The meeting with the heads of state and government on Thursday was best used to mobilize aid to Ukraine and force the defeat of the “terrorists”. This is what Zelenskyy said in his evening video message recorded in Moldova after the summit of the new European Political Community (EPG). The time is near when Russia will be held accountable for its killings, he said.

A destroyed Russian tank near the town of Dmytrivka. © dpa

Ukraine-News: Russia wants 50 “terrorists destroyed”.

According to official information from Moscow, Russia’s military has again “destroyed” more than 50 “terrorists” as well as tank technology and military equipment in new attacks by the Ukrainian side in its own border area near Belgorod. The “Kiev regime” fired on the city of Schebekino, where there is also a border crossing for vehicles, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced in Moscow in the evening. In the afternoon, the ministry announced that it had prevented fighters from breaking through.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

People who fled the region spoke of “devastating destruction” in the city, of which Russian state television only shows a fraction. Video showed the roof of a long block of flats on fire. The region has been rocked by attacks for days. There have already been deaths and injuries.

Ukraine war: Unclear information about attack on Kiev

After the Russian rocket attack on Kiev with three dead and several injured, those affected raise serious allegations. A relative of one of the deceased said according to the daily News: “There was an air raid alarm and people ran to the shelter. But the shelters just weren’t opened. People knocked, and very loudly. There were women and children there and nobody opened the door. Also my wife and my child. The child is fine, but my wife is dead,” the man reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko also spoke at the launch site. There is varying information as to whether the shelter was open or not, he said. Klitschko emphasized: “We will investigate quickly.” (with agencies)