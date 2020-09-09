There have been sobs, silences. Extra calm voices too, chilly anger. And some empty armchairs. Tuesday and Wednesday, on the trial of the assaults of January 2015, phrase was given to the “survivors” of the assault led by the Kouachi brothers in opposition to Charlie hebdo. “Survivors? The phrase will not be the fitting one “, remarks Simon Fieschi, the webmaster, first touched within the premises of the satirical newspaper. ” It could imply that we escaped what occurred. However none of those that have been there, alive or useless, and even those that weren’t there, escaped. I’m extra of a survivor than a survivor. Conscious of his luck. Of his duty too. “

Within the identify of the latter, and since that they had the braveness, the power, a number of of the survivors of this horrible January 7 got here to say, earlier than the particular Assize Courtroom, how they skilled this terrorist assault and what ‘it had modified of their lives. Not simply the editorial employees of Charlie hebdo, but additionally those that had the misfortune to cross paths with Chérif and Saïd Kouachi on January 7, 2015. Thus, the workers of the corporate Sagam, inside which the terrorists first failed, looking for weekly premises. “The assault is sort of a scar. I see her day-after-day. And if I scratch it, it hurts ”, picture Patricia Grégori, the previous secretary, sufferer of post-traumatic stress, dismissed after a number of work stoppages. A destiny, furthermore, inflicted on many “collateral victims” of the assaults. “After I spoke about it, I used to be informed ” you did not take a bullet, it is okay ”. However me, I’ve issues says one other Sagam worker. I’m hypervigilant. I used to be in a day hospital for greater than two years, I took antidepressants, anxiolytics. At one level, I used to be sleeping dressed, sitting. I used to be a wreck. ” Very moved, she confides having hesitated to confide right here. “I used to be afraid that I might be killed. I do know, it is irrational. However it’s my life. And I really feel ashamed to be so unhealthy, in comparison with the actual victims. “

Frédéric Boisseau is the primary to have been focused by the Kouachi

Who’re the “actual victims”? Individuals from Charlie? Those that died? These about whom the media spoke after the assaults? Sodexo Upkeep worker, Jérémy Ganz noticed his colleague and good friend Frédéric Boisseau die in his arms, that morning, within the keeper’s lodge at 10, rue Nicolas-Appert. The person is the primary to have been focused by the Kouachi, who have been irritated to not discover the journal entry. “He was only a good particular person, who discovered himself within the flawed place on the flawed time, a loving father to our two sons, open, variety. Not a day goes by that we do not discuss him ”, testified on the bar his widow, Catherine Gervasoni. Jérémy Ganz additionally needed to inform his “Fredo good friend” . And to say how a lot he had been damage by the media silence surrounding his case. “After the assaults, his identify was not even talked about. We talked for hours about Charlie – that was regular. However Fredo? Was there a hierarchy between the victims? He was the primary to be killed, and he was the final to be buried. By way of him, it’s the individuals who have been forgotten. “

“We wish Charlie Hebdo, we would like Charb”

A hierarchy ? If this sense may have been given, it was not the members of Charlie hebdowho have been on the origin. The hearings of Tuesday and Wednesday confirmed how all of the actors of this January 7 had seen their lives alike disrupted by this tsunami of horror, by this wave of hatred which fell, with out anybody having been capable of anticipate it . In denims and khaki jacket, a black masks on her face, the designer Coco returned to those tragic minutes throughout which she was taken hostage by the Kouachi and compelled to enter the code giving entry to the editorial employees. However because it was additionally about “Put humanity again on this trial”, after the horrible distribution of the pictures of the bloodbath, the day earlier than, on the listening to, Coco first informed of her gradual integration into the “household” Charlie, close to “All these proficient designers, each severe and humorous” . “I instantly felt good there and I used to be proud when Riss and Charb provided to take over the small reporting area that Riad Sattouf left. “

This January 7, furthermore, the environment was heat, regardless of the grey climate. It was the primary editorial assembly of the New 12 months. Invited by Cabu, two affiliation leaders from Clermont-Ferrand had introduced a ham as a present. And the workforce was on the point of have a good time Luz’s birthday. Regardless that the newspaper’s state of affairs was tough, its funds within the purple, and its more and more apparent isolation, no current threats had emerged in opposition to it. Going downstairs to smoke a cigarette with Angélique, the particular person in command of subscriptions, earlier than going to select up her daughter on the nursery, Coco hears that she known as out on the backside of the steps. “Coco, Coco! “ “There appeared two massive hooded guys. It was loopy dazzling. Considered one of them grabbed me, I felt their power and willpower. Charb drew the Kalashnikovs so properly that I acknowledged them instantly. “

” We wishCharlie hebdo , we would like Charb “, they yell on the designer, paralyzed and “In absolute misery”. Coco takes the flawed flooring first and thinks that this error can be deadly to her. However no. “No joke, in any other case we’ll shoot you”, threatens one of many killers. “I used to be like dispossessed of myself. I could not get wherever. I superior to the code. I typed it. I felt the thrill of the terrorists, who have been approaching their purpose. “ “You insulted the prophet. We’re al-Qaida Yemen ” , the Kouachi are justified. “I heard ” we’re al-Qaida Rennes ”. It was absurd. However I nonetheless have not fastened that in my head. “Because the video surveillance exhibits, on the entrance to the editorial employees, Coco enters the premises of Charlie, with the 2 terrorists behind her. And the photographs start immediately, first focusing on Simon Fieschi, the webmaster.

“I met Charb’s gaze, I feel he understood”

A minute and forty-nine seconds later, it is desolation. Charb, Cabu, Wolinski, Tignous, Bernard Maris, Honoré, Elsa Cayat, Franck Brinsolaro (the police officer in command of the safety of Charb) and Mustapha Ourrad, the corrector, fell below the bullets of the Kouachi, identical to Michel Renaud, the considered one of Cabu’s friends. “That is the expertise we murdered that day. Fashions for me, and intensely variety folks ” , notes Coco. “Me, I used to be not injured. However this factor that went by me is totally appalling and I’ll stay with it for the remainder of my life. I felt helpless. ” And in addition responsible of getting opened this door to terrorists. “It was very laborious. After two years, I noticed that the culprits have been the Islamist terrorists, the Kouachi, and their accomplices. And those that flip a blind eye to Islamism. If I needed to talk right here, it is usually to level out this social downside. “

A message additionally handed vehemently, Wednesday, by Fabrice Nicolino, the journalist in command of ecological points within the weekly, closely injured in the course of the assault. “The 2015 assaults, they grew on compost. A substrate. Many individuals refused to see the apparent, peddled the slander that Charlie can be a racist newspaper. I blame them so much. Admittedly, they aren’t straight answerable for January 7. However they gave a type of discharge to those that got here to kill us. “Judicial columnist at Charlie, insulted and eventually spared by Chérif Kouachi in the course of the assault, Sigolène Vinson recalled that a couple of minutes earlier than it, Tignous was nonetheless saying, in the course of the editorial convention, “Perceive the younger individuals who have been going to Syria, as a result of right here, they solely had unemployment and racism” . “After which we heard the primary two photographs. I met Charb’s gaze, I feel he understood. ” The odors of powder invade the room, the blood flows. “There have been shards of bones shining all over the place, like glitter,remembers the previous lawyer.Moments earlier than, it was intelligence, humanism, and it was all on the ground. So I stepped again, I stepped over the our bodies. I known as the fireplace division, to say “they’re all useless”. Behind the room, an arm was raised. “No, I am not useless.” It was Riss. ”