Who are the fourteen people being examined? It is to this question that the hearings of Thursday 3 and Friday 4 September were devoted, during the first days of the trial of the attacks of 7, 8 and 9 January 2015, which left 17 dead and bereaved throughout France. “The Assize Court is seized of facts but above all, it judges men. This is why it is important to know their life course ”, recalled in the introduction the president, Régis de Jorna.

Suspected of having helped the Kouachi brothers and Amadou Coulibaly to obtain weapons, Abdelaziz Abbad opened the ball by proclaiming his innocence. “Today, I find myself in this story because of bad company. I do not know what to say, the 36-year-old said at the helm. We do drug trafficking, yes, but take someone’s life, no. We are not killers. “ Originally from Charleville Mézières, fourth in a family of eight children, he puts his entry into delinquency on the account of a serious domestic accident which led him to hospital between the ages of 9 and 13. “As I had been hospitalized, I wanted to make up for time, I went too quickly and I entered into delinquency”, he says. After his career, sluggish schooling, successions of odd jobs in interim, desire for easy money, the judge sheds the convictions entered in his criminal record: fights, driving and drunkenness, narcotics, contempt, home invasion then complicity in assassination for which he was in prison at the time. “You said ‘this file, it screwed up my life.’ What do you think of the victims? “, annoys Master Catherine Szwarc, lawyer of the civil parties. “It must be very hard for them because they have lost a loved one”, he whispers into the microphone. In the 2e Courtroom, where some representatives of the civil parties are held because of the sanitary instructions, it is the outcry. “We hear nothing”, comes to complain several times a lawyer. “We can’t go on like this”, adds his colleague from the defense. The president of Jorna is forced to call the technicians. Suspension of the meeting.

Taste for money and delinquency, this is the common thread of the portraits drawn over these two days of hearing. Baldness and long hair, there is the dean, Michel Catino, born in 1952. His passion is gambling. His hand tightened on his half-moon glasses, he tells with a strong Belgian accent the coffees that he held and where he led gaming tables. His diploma as a fitter mechanic in his pocket, he only worked a few months. “As I defended myself in poker, I won a lot of money”, he explains. It is again for the money that he finds himself in a narcotics affair that leads him to serve in prison in Germany. The one his son comes to present as “A very very good daddy” and “A very helpful person”, whose “We can ask anything” is suspected of having transferred the weapons.

Massive, small eyes that blink constantly, there is, in the box, his friend of over 30 years, Metin Karasular. Drug trafficking, weapons, games, the judge mentions thirteen cases in his criminal record. “What can you say about it”, asks the judge. He shrugs his shoulders and pouted. “What was it? I do not remember. “ In the case of the attacks, “I am innocent more than everyone”, pleads the one who is also accused of having supplied the weapons of the crime. With each mention of a past story, this father of six children advances long and complicated explanations, to explain that he did nothing and that he was the victim of a confusion. He was a baker, then took coffees and a garage. His detention? “I didn’t know that prison in France was like that. Here it looks like you are war criminals and you fought with Hitler ”, he says.

Others implicated, same profile. Mohamed-Amine Fares “I’m not going to lie, I only lived through trafficking. I have never worked “, recognizes the young man with tight hair in a ponytail. Born in Bondy in 1989, his parents separated when he was one year old. Tossed between one and the other, he began to drop out of school in fourth and ended up leaving it before his baccalaureate, at 18, “Without diploma and without qualification”, sums up his personality investigator. His first incarceration dates from 2011. At his side, Saïd Maklouf. A colossus in a beige polo shirt with a less chaotic course. This is his first incarceration. With a brother and a sister computer engineers, another civil servant, Saïd is the only one struggling at school. After his CAP, he picks up, but immediately looks for work. Animator at the town hall, bread delivery man, volunteer painter for an association then ambulance driver, “A job that I really like”, he shares his experiences in an articulate and polished language. His big glasses are placed on his mask and overhung by a large forehead wrinkled with attention. He also behaves correctly in detention, where he discovered a passion for cooking. The image shatters a bit when a civil party lawyer asks him about a neighborhood case that has degenerated. “Yes, the traffic, I do not deny, I did”, he admits. He also acknowledges his involvement in car trafficking.

Easy money is even more the common thread in Ali Rizat Polat’s life. The hearing of the only one, among those present, to have to answer for complicity in crimes and misdemeanors, was eagerly awaited. Head shaved clean, white shirt well ironed, the 35-year-old man, described as close to Coulibaly by the investigation, explained that he had become a delinquent – he was a hard drug dealer – for the money. Because “When you don’t have one, you have nothing” and that he “Had seen guys from his city who were millionaires”. To the court assessor, who told him that “Money is like a leitmotif with you. There are some, it’s reading, you are the money ”, he has answered : “I want to die rich. I want money. I want a good life, beautiful things. Frankly a million is nothing at all. “ Son of a Kurdish family, who arrived in France at the age of three, Ali Rizat Pola has a violent father who hits his mother and he too, the unloved one of the family. Sloppy studies there again, which end with a mechanical CAP. He made a first stay in prison in 2009, then another in 2012. He started his hearing by denying any responsibility: “I wanted to say that I’m innocent of this. I’m here because of mythomaniac scales that have thrown around a lot of bullshit ”. A statement that caused a stir among civil party lawyers. According to him, he pays for his relationship with Amedy Coulibaly, whom he “Dissociate”.

It is for Ali Rizat Polat that the question of religion was the most significant. He grew up in a little religious family, of the Alevi faith, and says he converted to Islam in the years 2011-2012. Asked by the judge on the compatibility between his delinquency and religion, he replied that“A person of Jewish or Catholic faith, she makes her prayers but she also makes sins”. Faced with the barrage of questions from civil party lawyers, his lawyer, Maître Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, protested: “I do not understand why there is a debate on the religion of my client in this forum, who calls himself the temple of secularism.” ” Why ? Is there another subject to discuss, colleague?, retorts, exasperated, a lawyer of the civil parties. The president is forced to intervene and recall the rule. The question of radicalization and religion will be tackled in due course, when we talk about the fund and not in the context of the study of personality. In fact, the subject was little discussed, but none of the defendants demonstrated, in front of the court, of radical faith. “For me, religion has never been about murdering people. In my Muslim family, it has always been peace. This is how I was educated ”, explained Abdelaziz Abbad. According to Mohamed Fares’ father, “Religion and Mohamed, that’s two”, reports the personality investigator.

Only Hayat Boumedienne’s radicalization has been explored. At the helm, two women succeeded in trying to shed light on the personality of the wife of Amedy Coulibaly, who sources say on the run in the Middle East, whom she joined just before the attacks: her sister, Keltoum Boumedienne, and a friend with whom she grew up part of her youth. The first explained how badly she had been bruised by the sudden death of their mother when she was 8 years old. Then there is the meeting with Coulibaly. “In the beginning, I felt her happy, she had found love”, testifies his sister. Faced with an increasingly rigorous practice, the big sister wondered: “She said she felt good. She looked happy in her evolution with religion. “ But Keltoum Boumedienne, who has had his sister on the phone seven times since her flight, including one in October 2019, is walking on eggshells. “I feel you are a little constrained in your statements, a little limited. Is it a desire to maintain the link? “, asks the general counsel. ” I do not remember “, repeats the young woman. A civil party lawyer gets annoyed. “If you are listened to well, your sister only told you small talk. You are in front of a special court for an extraordinary crime. Don’t you have something more to say to the victims? “ No answer.