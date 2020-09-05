Who’re the fourteen folks being examined? It’s to this query that the hearings of Thursday 3 and Friday 4 September have been devoted, throughout the first days of the trial of the assaults of seven, 8 and 9 January 2015, which left 17 lifeless and bereaved all through France. “The Assize Court docket is seized of details however above all, it judges males. This is the reason it is very important know their life course ”, recalled within the introduction the president, Régis de Jorna.

Suspected of getting helped the Kouachi brothers and Amadou Coulibaly to acquire weapons, Abdelaziz Abbad opened the ball by proclaiming his innocence. “Right now, I discover myself on this story due to dangerous firm. I have no idea what to say, the 36-year-old stated on the helm. We do drug trafficking, sure, however take somebody’s life, no. We aren’t killers. “ Initially from Charleville Mézières, fourth in a household of eight kids, he places his entry into delinquency on the account of a critical home accident which led him to hospital between the ages of 9 and 13. “As I had been hospitalized, I needed to make up for time, I went too shortly and I entered into delinquency”, he says. After his profession, sluggish education, successions of wierd jobs in interim, want for straightforward cash, the decide sheds the convictions entered in his legal document: fights, driving and drunkenness, narcotics, contempt, house invasion then complicity in assassination for which he was in jail on the time. “You stated ‘this file, it screwed up my life.’ What do you consider the victims? “, annoys Grasp Catherine Szwarc, lawyer of the civil events. “It should be very exhausting for them as a result of they’ve misplaced a cherished one”, he whispers into the microphone. Within the 2e Courtroom, the place some representatives of the civil events are held due to the sanitary directions, it’s the outcry. “We hear nothing”, involves complain a number of instances a lawyer. “We won’t go on like this”, provides his colleague from the protection. The president of Jorna is compelled to name the technicians. Suspension of the assembly.

Style for cash and delinquency, that is the widespread thread of the portraits drawn over these two days of listening to. Baldness and lengthy hair, there’s the dean, Michel Catino, born in 1952. His ardour is playing. His hand tightened on his half-moon glasses, he tells with a robust Belgian accent the coffees that he held and the place he led gaming tables. His diploma as a fitter mechanic in his pocket, he solely labored a number of months. “As I defended myself in poker, I gained some huge cash”, he explains. It’s once more for the cash that he finds himself in a narcotics affair that leads him to serve in jail in Germany. The one his son involves current as “A really excellent daddy” and “A really useful particular person”, whose “We will ask something” is suspected of getting transferred the weapons.

Huge, small eyes that blink always, there’s, within the field, his buddy of over 30 years, Metin Karasular. Drug trafficking, weapons, video games, the decide mentions 13 instances in his legal document. “What are you able to say about it”, asks the decide. He shrugs his shoulders and pouted. “What was it? I don’t bear in mind. “ Within the case of the assaults, “I’m harmless greater than everybody”, pleads the one who can be accused of getting provided the weapons of the crime. With every point out of a previous story, this father of six kids advances lengthy and complex explanations, to clarify that he did nothing and that he was the sufferer of a confusion. He was a baker, then took coffees and a storage. His detention? “I did not know that jail in France was like that. Right here it seems to be like you’re warfare criminals and also you fought with Hitler ”, he says.

Others implicated, identical profile. Mohamed-Amine Fares “I am not going to lie, I solely lived by trafficking. I’ve by no means labored “, acknowledges the younger man with tight hair in a ponytail. Born in Bondy in 1989, his dad and mom separated when he was one 12 months outdated. Tossed between one and the opposite, he started to drop out of college in fourth and ended up leaving it earlier than his baccalaureate, at 18, “With out diploma and with out qualification”, sums up his persona investigator. His first incarceration dates from 2011. At his facet, Saïd Maklouf. A colossus in a beige polo shirt with a much less chaotic course. That is his first incarceration. With a brother and a sister pc engineers, one other civil servant, Saïd is the one one struggling at college. After his CAP, he picks up, however instantly seems to be for work. Animator on the city corridor, bread supply man, volunteer painter for an affiliation then ambulance driver, “A job that I actually like”, he shares his experiences in an articulate and polished language. His huge glasses are positioned on his masks and overhung by a big brow wrinkled with consideration. He additionally behaves accurately in detention, the place he found a ardour for cooking. The picture shatters a bit when a civil social gathering lawyer asks him a couple of neighborhood case that has degenerated. “Sure, the visitors, I don’t deny, I did”, he admits. He additionally acknowledges his involvement in automobile trafficking.

Straightforward cash is much more the widespread thread in Ali Rizat Polat’s life. The listening to of the one one, amongst these current, to should reply for complicity in crimes and misdemeanors, was eagerly awaited. Head shaved clear, white shirt effectively ironed, the 35-year-old man, described as near Coulibaly by the investigation, defined that he had develop into a delinquent – he was a tough drug supplier – for the cash. As a result of “When you do not have one, you don’t have anything” and that he “Had seen guys from his metropolis who have been millionaires”. To the courtroom assessor, who informed him that “Cash is sort of a leitmotif with you. There are some, it is studying, you’re the cash ”, he has answered : “I need to die wealthy. I need cash. I desire a good life, lovely issues. Frankly one million is nothing in any respect. “ Son of a Kurdish household, who arrived in France on the age of three, Ali Rizat Pola has a violent father who hits his mom and he too, the unloved one of many household. Sloppy research there once more, which finish with a mechanical CAP. He made a primary keep in jail in 2009, then one other in 2012. He began his listening to by denying any accountability: “I needed to say that I am harmless of this. I am right here due to mythomaniac scales which have thrown round quite a lot of bullshit ”. An announcement that induced a stir amongst civil social gathering attorneys. In keeping with him, he pays for his relationship with Amedy Coulibaly, whom he “Dissociate”.

It’s for Ali Rizat Polat that the query of faith was probably the most important. He grew up in slightly spiritual household, of the Alevi religion, and says he transformed to Islam within the years 2011-2012. Requested by the decide on the compatibility between his delinquency and faith, he replied that“An individual of Jewish or Catholic religion, she makes her prayers however she additionally makes sins”. Confronted with the barrage of questions from civil social gathering attorneys, his lawyer, Maître Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, protested: “I don’t perceive why there’s a debate on the faith of my shopper on this discussion board, who calls himself the temple of secularism.” ” Why ? Is there one other topic to debate, colleague?, retorts, exasperated, a lawyer of the civil events. The president is compelled to intervene and recall the rule. The query of radicalization and faith can be tackled in the end, once we discuss concerning the fund and never within the context of the examine of persona. In reality, the topic was little mentioned, however not one of the defendants demonstrated, in entrance of the courtroom, of radical religion. “For me, faith has by no means been about murdering folks. In my Muslim household, it has all the time been peace. That is how I used to be educated ”, defined Abdelaziz Abbad. In keeping with Mohamed Fares’ father, “Faith and Mohamed, that is two”, studies the persona investigator.

Solely Hayat Boumedienne’s radicalization has been explored. On the helm, two ladies succeeded in making an attempt to make clear the persona of the spouse of Amedy Coulibaly, who sources say on the run within the Center East, whom she joined simply earlier than the assaults: her sister, Keltoum Boumedienne, and a buddy with whom she grew up a part of her youth. The primary defined how badly she had been bruised by the sudden dying of their mom when she was 8 years outdated. Then there’s the assembly with Coulibaly. “To start with, I felt her completely happy, she had discovered love”, testifies his sister. Confronted with an more and more rigorous apply, the large sister questioned: “She stated she felt good. She appeared completely happy in her evolution with faith. “ However Keltoum Boumedienne, who has had his sister on the cellphone seven instances since her flight, together with one in October 2019, is strolling on eggshells. “I really feel you’re a little constrained in your statements, slightly restricted. Is it a want to keep up the hyperlink? “, asks the final counsel. ” I don’t bear in mind “, repeats the younger girl. A civil social gathering lawyer will get irritated. “If you’re listened to effectively, your sister solely informed you small discuss. You’re in entrance of a particular courtroom for a rare crime. Do not you’ve one thing extra to say to the victims? “ No reply.