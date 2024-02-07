Military personnel take to the streets in Pakistan amid the growing wave of violence that has gripped the country in the last few days before the elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

At least 22 people died and another 42 were injured this Wednesday (7) in three attacks on the offices of three political candidates, in two of Pakistan's most conflict-ridden provinces, the day before the general elections.

In the most recent attack, which took place at the offices of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in the province of Balochistan, ten people died and another 12 were injured, as confirmed to EFE Agency regional police officer Muahmmed Ramzan.

The party headquarters building, located in the town of Qilla Saifullah, caught fire shortly after the explosion, the official added.

The attack followed a previous attack in the same province, this time against a regional independent candidate in the city of Khanozai, which killed at least 12 people and injured 25.

Official sources assured EFE that at the time of the detonation the candidate was not present in his office.

Finally, another five people were injured this morning in a third explosion against a vehicle belonging to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the tribal district of South Waziristan, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To date, no insurgent group or organization has claimed responsibility for these attacks, which occurred the day before general elections were held in the country.

The announcement of the elections led to an increase in attacks against candidates and Election Commission officials, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a large presence of armed insurgent movements.

Two days ago, at least ten police officers were killed and six others were injured in an insurgent attack on a security forces center in Pakistan's western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.