Maria Lopez

Mexico City / 06.21.2021 01:56:39

The Coordination Group for the Construction of Peace, in Tamaulipas, confirmed that the official death toll after the attacks by armed groups in this border city it increased to 19, including five gunmen killed by state police.

This Saturday gunmen, aboard several units, executed civilians, including a family who they wanted to take away from their truck on the streets of the Almaguer, Lampacitos, Unidad Obrera and Bienestar colonies.

After a police deployment to find the attackers, they were located near the Pharr Bridge, which began a chase and shootout, which left a criminal dejected and another arrested, in addition to releasing two women who were carrying in the trunk of one of the vehicles.

At night, as the search for the criminals continued, armed individuals were found aboard a truck who, upon noticing the presence of the state police, began to shoot, leading to another shootout and pursuit, which resulted in four armed civilians killed.

It was reported that a helicopter of the Ministry of National Defense that was conducting patrol overflights was also attacked with bullets.

During the night and early morning the reports of risk situations continued in points of Reynosa and Río Bravo, where the discovery of a grenade in a Chevrolet agency planter was reported.

In relation to these events, the governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca He gave instructions to clarify what happened. _