Despite intense international pressure to resume the truce and end attacks on the civilian population, the Israeli Army advanced with its troops south of the Gaza Strip this Sunday (3), in an attempt to capture leaders of the Islamic fundamentalist group hiding in the region. This is the first land advance towards the Gaza Riverwhich divides the north and south of the territory and until now is under the control of Hamas.

Khan Younis, the second largest city in the enclave, located in the south, and Rafah, on the border with Egypt, were the target of heavy shelling during the early hours and morning of this Sunday, in addition to parts of the north, such as Jabalya, Zeitoun and Shejaiyeh, where the Israeli offensive had not yet consolidated its presence.

Speaking to the British BBC network, James Elder, from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unesco), stated that the bombings have been “relentless” and with “incessant” bombs. The Israeli Army ordered this Sunday that new areas around Khan Younis, where thousands of people who fled in the north at the start of the war are sheltered, be evacuated.

UN officials classify the situation of civilians in Gaza as a “displacement crisis”. “The Palestinians are being pushed further and further into a narrow corner of what is already a very small territory,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Dubai Climate Conference, COP28.

Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighted that “hundreds of thousands of people” were “confined in increasingly smaller areas” under Israeli guidance. This Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that around 1.8 million of the 2.2 million inhabitants are displaced from their home regions in Gaza.

Truce lasted a week and new attacks kill another 200

Friday saw the end of the week-long ceasefire, negotiated by Qatar with the help of the US and Egypt, starting on November 24th. Since then, bombings have resumed by the Israeli Army, which claims to have launched more than 400 attacks.

Since the start of the war, Israeli forces believe they have carried out around 10,000 air strikes on Gaza. This Sunday, he declared having discovered around 800 tunnels, 500 of which have already been destroyed.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad armed group continue to launch rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, much of which is intercepted by the Iron Dome, an Israeli anti-aircraft defense system. Hamas’ Health Ministry says attacks over the past three days have left nearly 200 people dead. As a result, since the beginning of the conflict, the total number of deaths has reached 15,523, including around 6,000 minors.