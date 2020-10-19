After the terrorist attack that claimed Samuel’s life Paty, Friday October 16 in Yvelines, the scenario of the attack becomes clearer. Journalist Anne-Claire Poignard was live from Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine). She Explain : “According to Our information, the young Chechen would have prowled around the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in the hour which preceded the attack. This is where he allegedly asked several students, a 14-year-old college student gave him information to identify the teacher, without knowing who he was addressing“. In exchange for his information, the terrorist would have promised several hundred euros. The schoolboy was taken into custody and then released.



Another question remains at the heart of the investigation, that of the shift terrorist. “We now know that as of this summer, on an internet account, the youngster had posted calls for violence, as well as a photo of beheading“, reports Anne-Claire Poignard. These elements had given rise to a report to the police services in charge of monitoring social networks. Investigators examine the terrorist’s cell phone to determine who the terrorist was in contact with.

The JT

The other subjects of the news