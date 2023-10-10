According to the UN humanitarian body, another 5,330 housing units were seriously damaged.

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have already destroyed 790 housing units and seriously damaged 5,330. The information is from OCHA (acronym in English for UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs). Here is the full statementin English (PDF – 5 MB).

According to the UN (United Nations), there have been 13 attacks on health facilities in the Gaza Strip since October 7. Damage to 3 water supply and sanitation sites cut off services to 400,000 people in Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The extremist group Hamas launched one unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. Israeli forces responded with bombings on targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday (8.Oct) ​​war on Hamas and spoke of to destroy the group.

“Mass displacement has grown in the last 24 hours across the Gaza Strip, reaching more than 187,518 people, and is expected to increase further”, the note reads.

On Monday night (9.Oct.2023), the leader of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, talked by telephone with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. He called for UN intervention to finalize the “Israeli aggression” against Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip.

