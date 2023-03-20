At least 1,000 National Force agents carry out patrols in the capital and in the interior of the State

The violent attacks that started last Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) in Rio Grande do Norte have already had a reduction of 85.5% until this Sunday (19.Mar.), according to published data by the Secretary of Public Security of the State.

More than 1,000 agents from the National Force, PRF (Federal Highway Police) and PF (Federal Police) are on the streets of Natal and other cities in the interior reinforcing patrolling. The state government also sent 10,000 security forces to help stop the vandalism.

On March 14, the 1st day of the attack, 104 criminal acts were registered in the capital and in 7 other cities. On Saturday (18.mar), the number of attacks dropped to 15.

Since the beginning of the attacks, 117 people have been detained, including the 18 arrested in Operation Normandy carried out last Friday (17.mar). 34 firearms, 98 explosive devices, 26 gallons of fuel, as well as vehicles, money and drugs were seized.

The data was posted by the government of Rio Grande do Norte on its Instagram profile:

On Saturday (18.mar) the federal government sent over 100 National Force agents to Rio Grande do Norte, to help contain the wave of criminal attacks in the State, such as fires in public buildings, businesses, vehicles and even homes, as well as of shootings.

In the state, the balance is of a reduction in attacks due to reinforcements and public security actions on the streets.

Through social networks, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoannounced the dispatch of more National Force agents to the State.