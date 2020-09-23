A lone wolf, who is said to be the author of 22 attacks on herds of cattle and sheep since August in the Vosges and Haute-Saône, was shot dead in the Val d’Ajol sector.

A wolf was shot dead on Wednesday September 23 around 1:30 am while attacking a herd of dairy cows in the Val d’Ajol sector, between the Vosges and Haute-Saône, reports France Blue Besançon. He was killed by a person mandated to carry out this defensive fire, authorized by the prefectures of the two departments.

This wolf would be the author of 22 attacks on herds of cattle and sheep since August, including 10 in the Vosges and 12 in Haute-Saône. First, from August 11, in the sector of Jussarupt and La Neuveville-devant-Lépanges in the Vosges, then from the 26 August in the Fougerolles sector in Haute-Saône and Val d’Ajol. Monday 21 September, it caused the death of a young male bovine of 11 month in Fougerolles.

This lone wolf had adopted an atypical behavior for his species, by attacking cattle, at a close frequency, going as far as to break into breeding buildings.

The wolf is a strictly protected species in France, but faced with the multiplication of attacks and the little effect of scaring measures, the prefectures of Haute-Saône and Vosges have allowed defensive fire, supervised by louveterie lieutenants, to allow breeders to protect the herds.