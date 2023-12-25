Clashes between herdsmen and farmers are common in Plateau State; more than 300 were injured

Attacks over the weekend in Plateau State, in central Nigeria, left at least 113 people dead, local authorities said this Monday (Dec 25, 2023). More than 300 were injured. Clashes between herders and farmers are common there. The information is from Reuters.

This is the worst wave of violence in Plateau since May, when more than 100 people were killed in attacks between farmers and herders.

“The attacks were well coordinated. At least 20 different communities were attacked by bandits”, said the Acting Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of ​​Plateau State, Monday Kassah. He did not say who was responsible for the attacks.

Plateau is one of the ethnically and religiously diverse inland states known as the Middle Belt of Nigeria.

According to Reutersviolence is often portrayed as an ethno-religious conflict between Muslim pastors and Christian farmers, however, there are other factors, such as climate change and the expansion of agriculture.