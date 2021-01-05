Ten people indicted in the investigation into the jihadist attacks in Brussels were referred to an assize court, said the Belgian federal prosecutor on Tuesday (January 5th). In 2016, this double suicide attack killed 32 people at Zaventem airport and in the Maelbeek metro station.

The Belgian federal prosecutor, competent in matters of terrorism, had requested the referral to the assizes of eight suspects including Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the November 13 commandos. The prosecutor had also requested the appearance before a criminal court of two other defendants. In an order issued behind closed doors, the council chamber of the Brussels court therefore went beyond the requisitions of the federal prosecution., who demanded the appearance at the assizes of eight suspects and not ten. Three other people were dismissed, fenough charges, confirmed a spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Duyse, who refused to specify their identities.

The decision of the council chamber is subject to appeal. And concerning the suspects returned to the assizes, a final green light will have to be given by another jurisdiction, the indictments chamber. The trial should therefore not be held before the second half of 2022 in Brussels.