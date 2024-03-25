The “attack emergency” is triggered in France, after Friday's attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS). French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced it on 'X'. The communication arrived at the end of the National Defense and Security Council at the Elysée chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and dedicated to the 'Moscow attack and its consequences'.

Attal explains that ''considering the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats weighing on our country, we have decided to raise Vigipirate to its highest level: attack emergency''. In January the Vigipirate plan was downgraded to level 2, or “enhanced security due to risk of attack”. Paris will host the Olympics in July.

The highest level of Vigipirate was decreed after the knife attack in Arras on 13 October 2023 and the murder of Dominique Bernard.