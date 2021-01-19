For 54 days, from September 2 to December 16, 2020, sent, every morning at 7 a.m. sharp, a report on the trial of the January 2015 attacks in the mailboxes of its subscribers. An account of this historic trial which tried the then alleged accomplices of the Kouachi brothers and Amedy Coulibaly, the terrorists of the attacks of January 7, 2015, in Charlie Hebdo, January 8, 2015, in Montrouge, and January 9, 2015, at the Hyper Cacher at the Porte de Vincennes. Seventeen people massacred, dozens of others physically and psychologically injured, a traumatized country. Les Échappés editions publish today, in a luxury special edition, this phenomenal and committed work, signed by the writer Yannick Haenel, with drawings by François Boucq.

And you have to read this special issue to understand, beyond what the press could write, the whole stake of this trial: to restore humanity, to rethink and repeat what founds our society, and to put the responsibility horrors past and present on the heads of the culprits, not the victims. One of the very wise decisions of the management of was to entrust this work to a writer. Yannick Haenel is a novelist (we owe him a magnificent biography of Caravaggio). In his court records he observed.

He also analyzed, almost in real time, the emotions of the civil parties, defendants, lawyers. An emotion that never ceases to question what this trial represents, on men’s justice, on this moment in history. Haenel never forgets that, in this story, it is men who judge men, with the fragility of this posture, when the three main defendants are dead. Pass his pain, his doubts, his relief, the fallen verdict. Note that the drawings of François Boucq are striking. The book is dedicated to the memory of Samuel Paty.

